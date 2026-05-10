Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 516,542 Shares of LendingClub Corporation $LC

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC - Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,697,333 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 516,542 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.15% of LendingClub worth $221,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 649,753 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 354,521 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,858,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 559,686 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 98,483 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,136,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 293,066 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 95,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $22.50 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded LendingClub from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LendingClub

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingClub

In other LendingClub news, Director Erin Selleck sold 2,390 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $36,949.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 78,767 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,217,737.82. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company's stock.

LendingClub Stock Performance

Shares of LC opened at $16.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.25. LendingClub Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $21.67. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.00.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. LendingClub had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 16.99%.The firm had revenue of $252.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. LendingClub has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.800 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LendingClub Corporation will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace that connects borrowers seeking personal and small business credit with individual and institutional investors. The platform leverages technology to streamline the loan application and underwriting process, offering unsecured personal loans, auto refinancing, and small business loans. In addition to lending products, LendingClub provides high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking charter, following its acquisition of Radius Bank in 2021.

Founded in 2006 by Renaud Laplanche, LendingClub pioneered peer-to-peer lending in the United States, helping to democratize access to credit and investment opportunities.

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