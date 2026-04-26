Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 5,841,584 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,841,584 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.5% of Vanguard Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.08% of Oracle worth $34,070,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $173.51 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $134.57 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business's 50 day moving average price is $154.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.63. The firm has a market cap of $499.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Melius Research set a $160.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here