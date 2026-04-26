Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 713,571 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,426,479 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 713,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.08% of DoorDash worth $9,835,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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DoorDash Price Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $176.78 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.30 and a 12 month high of $285.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $166.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.47. The company has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.39 and a beta of 1.93.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.10). DoorDash had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company's revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $220,762.50. Following the sale, the director owned 31,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,475,263.22. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 21,433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,214,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,850. The trade was a 52.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 89,406 shares of company stock valued at $16,639,624 in the last 90 days. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DASH. Benchmark boosted their target price on DoorDash from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $238.00 to $220.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DoorDash from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DoorDash

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

See Also

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