Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vicor Corporation $VICR

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,534,534 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 60,963 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.68% of Vicor worth $277,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $771,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Vicor from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $198.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vicor

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 3,073 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $826,852.11. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $516,614.40. The trade was a 61.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Andrew D'amico sold 7,512 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.89, for a total transaction of $1,899,709.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,282.44. This represents a 62.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 716,070 shares of company stock valued at $135,619,356. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company's stock.

Vicor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $256.47 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $199.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.20. Vicor Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $293.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.78 and a beta of 2.33.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Vicor had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Vicor's quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vicor Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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