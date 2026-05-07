Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in Hut 8 Corp. $HUT

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT - Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,978,357 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 250,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.38% of Hut 8 worth $366,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Hut 8 by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,991,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,133,000 after acquiring an additional 504,652 shares during the period. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 1,948,995 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,955 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 45.5% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,555,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,156,000 after purchasing an additional 486,721 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 13.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,067,985 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,865,000 after purchasing an additional 124,439 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the third quarter worth approximately $35,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company's stock.

Get Hut 8 alerts: Sign Up

More Hut 8 News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hut 8 this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hut 8 commercialized Phase 1 of its 1 GW Beacon Point campus and signed a 15‑year, 352 MW triple‑net lease with a high‑investment‑grade tenant valued at $9.8 billion in base term (up to ~$25.1B with options). This is the headline driver behind today's rally. Read More.

Hut 8 commercialized Phase 1 of its 1 GW Beacon Point campus and signed a 15‑year, 352 MW triple‑net lease with a high‑investment‑grade tenant valued at $9.8 billion in base term (up to ~$25.1B with options). This is the headline driver behind today's rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The transaction expands Hut 8’s contracted AI data center capacity to 597 MW and raises aggregate base‑term contract value to roughly $16.8 billion, underpinning recurring, long‑dated cashflows that reposition the company from speculative mining to AI infrastructure. Read More.

The transaction expands Hut 8’s contracted AI data center capacity to 597 MW and raises aggregate base‑term contract value to roughly $16.8 billion, underpinning recurring, long‑dated cashflows that reposition the company from speculative mining to AI infrastructure. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and price‑target raises followed the news: Piper Sandler lifted its target to $127 (overweight) and BTIG raised its target to $115 (buy), signaling buy‑side support for the strategic pivot. Read More. Read More.

Analyst upgrades and price‑target raises followed the news: Piper Sandler lifted its target to $127 (overweight) and BTIG raised its target to $115 (buy), signaling buy‑side support for the strategic pivot. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Q1 revenue surged — more than tripling year‑over‑year — and management highlighted repeatability of its power‑first delivery model, which helped fuel investor enthusiasm. Read More.

Q1 revenue surged — more than tripling year‑over‑year — and management highlighted repeatability of its power‑first delivery model, which helped fuel investor enthusiasm. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Hut 8 closed a $3.25 billion offering of fully amortizing, investment‑grade senior secured notes to finance River Bend — a de‑risking move that lowers dilution but increases project leverage on balance sheet terms. Read More.

Hut 8 closed a $3.25 billion offering of fully amortizing, investment‑grade senior secured notes to finance River Bend — a de‑risking move that lowers dilution but increases project leverage on balance sheet terms. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management outlined development economics — roughly $9M–$11M per MW of capex and a target for initial Beacon Point data‑hall delivery in Q2 2027 — important for modelling future cashflows but signalling heavy upfront investment. Read More.

Management outlined development economics — roughly $9M–$11M per MW of capex and a target for initial Beacon Point data‑hall delivery in Q2 2027 — important for modelling future cashflows but signalling heavy upfront investment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: On GAAP metrics Hut 8 reported a large EPS miss (company reported a sizable loss for the quarter and negative margins), which highlights current profitability and cash‑flow risks even as revenue scales. Investors should weigh the contract backlog against near‑term accounting losses. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hut 8

Insider Activity

In other Hut 8 news, insider Victor Semah sold 10,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total value of $808,097.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,378 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,179,071.74. This trade represents a 20.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Sean Joseph Glennan sold 4,625 shares of Hut 8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $226,856.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 12,068 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $591,935.40. The trade was a 27.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 20,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,631 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company's stock.

Hut 8 Price Performance

Hut 8 stock opened at $108.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.96 and a beta of 4.48. Hut 8 Corp. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $111.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp., trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol HUT, is a North American digital infrastructure company specializing in cryptocurrency mining and high‐performance computing. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Hut 8 operates purpose‐built data centers that house fleets of specialized ASIC and GPU servers. Through its flagship mining facilities in Alberta and Ontario, the company leverages low‐cost, low‐carbon power sources—such as hydroelectric and natural gas—to support sustainable bitcoin production.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hut 8, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hut 8 wasn't on the list.

While Hut 8 currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here