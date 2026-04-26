Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,838,826 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 961,975 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.18% of Amgen worth $17,949,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $344.55 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $360.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.45. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.43 and a twelve month high of $391.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The company has a market cap of $185.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.47.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $2.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Amgen's payout ratio is 70.84%.

Amgen News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen reported completion of an early Phase 1/2 MTAP‑null cancer combination study — a clinical milestone that can de‑risk a development program and supports longer‑term oncology pipeline value. Company Study Completion

Amgen reported completion of an early Phase 1/2 MTAP‑null cancer combination study — a clinical milestone that can de‑risk a development program and supports longer‑term oncology pipeline value. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim nudged its price target on AMGN to $351 (maintaining a Neutral rating), which signals modest analyst upside versus the stock’s trading range and can provide short‑term support. Guggenheim PT Update

Guggenheim nudged its price target on AMGN to $351 (maintaining a Neutral rating), which signals modest analyst upside versus the stock’s trading range and can provide short‑term support. Neutral Sentiment: Amgen confirmed it will report Q1 2026 results after the market close on April 30 and will host a webcast — an obvious near‑term volatility driver as investors adjust positions into the print. Q1 Webcast

Amgen confirmed it will report Q1 2026 results after the market close on April 30 and will host a webcast — an obvious near‑term volatility driver as investors adjust positions into the print. Neutral Sentiment: Legislation (H.R. 8203) expanding workforce and treatment funding for substance use disorders was introduced; Amgen is listed among relevant healthcare companies — this is a longer‑horizon policy item that could modestly affect labor/training dynamics but is unlikely to move the stock immediately. H.R.8203 Bill

Legislation (H.R. 8203) expanding workforce and treatment funding for substance use disorders was introduced; Amgen is listed among relevant healthcare companies — this is a longer‑horizon policy item that could modestly affect labor/training dynamics but is unlikely to move the stock immediately. Negative Sentiment: Pre‑earnings previews from Zacks and Yahoo Finance suggest AMGN may report a decline in Q1 earnings (reducing the odds of an earnings beat), which increases downside risk into the report. Earnings Preview

Pre‑earnings previews from Zacks and Yahoo Finance suggest AMGN may report a decline in Q1 earnings (reducing the odds of an earnings beat), which increases downside risk into the report. Negative Sentiment: Insiders sold roughly US$4.1M of Amgen stock over the past year — sizable insider selling can be perceived as a cautionary signal by some investors. Insider Selling

Insiders sold roughly US$4.1M of Amgen stock over the past year — sizable insider selling can be perceived as a cautionary signal by some investors. Neutral Sentiment: Amgen announced the planned retirement of EVP & Chief Technology Officer David M. Reese effective June 30, 2026, with a strategic leadership realignment — a governance event to watch, but presented as orderly and planned. CTO Retirement

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amgen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $356.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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