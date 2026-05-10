Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Hawkins, Inc. $HWKN

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN - Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,525,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,958 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.30% of Hawkins worth $216,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in Hawkins by 62.2% in the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Hawkins by 694.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company's stock.

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Hawkins Stock Up 0.1%

HWKN opened at $167.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $186.15. The firm's fifty day moving average is $152.07 and its 200 day moving average is $146.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWKN has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Friday, April 10th. BWS Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HWKN

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc NASDAQ: HWKN is a specialty chemical company that produces and distributes water-treatment and industrial chemicals across North America. Founded in 1938 and headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the company has built a network of manufacturing facilities and distribution centers that serve municipal, industrial and commercial customers. As a publicly traded entity, Hawkins leverages its long-standing presence in the chemical distribution industry to provide tailored solutions for complex water-treatment challenges and specialty chemical needs.

Hawkins' product portfolio encompasses a wide range of chemicals, including sodium hypochlorite, sodium hydroxide, hydrogen peroxide, chlorine, acids and specialty blends.

Further Reading

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