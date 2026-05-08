Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stake in DXC Technology Company. $DXC

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC - Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,938,670 shares of the company's stock after selling 513,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 13.17% of DXC Technology worth $336,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,933,973 shares of the company's stock worth $60,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,726 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 2,316.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,570,035 shares of the company's stock worth $23,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,069 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,047,395 shares of the company's stock worth $27,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,879 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 1,156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,132,578 shares of the company's stock worth $17,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 1,171.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 752,329 shares of the company's stock worth $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 693,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research cut DXC Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut DXC Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $13.00 price target on DXC Technology and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DXC

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. DXC Technology Company. has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The stock's 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.41.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.17 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 3.34%.DXC Technology's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting DXC Technology this week:

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology, headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia, is a global leader in IT services and solutions. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, combining decades of experience in consulting, systems integration and managed services. Since its inception, DXC has focused on helping clients modernize IT environments and drive digital transformation across their organizations.

DXC Technology's core service offerings encompass cloud and platform services, applications and analytics, security, and workplace and mobility solutions.

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