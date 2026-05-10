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Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 101,055 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. $EPAC

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
Enerpac Tool Group logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its Enerpac Tool Group stake by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, selling 101,055 shares and leaving it with 5.77 million shares worth about $220.6 million. Vanguard still owned roughly 10.93% of the company.
  • Enerpac posted solid quarterly results, reporting EPS of $0.39 in line with estimates and revenue of $154.81 million, up 6.4% year over year and above expectations. Analysts currently expect full-year EPS of 1.89.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with Wall Street Zen upgrading the stock to buy while the broader consensus stays at Hold. The average price target is $51.00, above the recent opening price of $35.60.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC - Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,769,985 shares of the company's stock after selling 101,055 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.93% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $220,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 149,139 shares of the company's stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 42,442 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 2,163.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,124,267 shares of the company's stock worth $42,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,588 shares in the last quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter worth about $741,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,730 shares of the company's stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,027 shares of the company's stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

EPAC opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.85. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.66 and a 52-week high of $46.39. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 13.69%.The firm had revenue of $154.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.80 million. The firm's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Enerpac Tool Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPAC

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. NYSE: EPAC is a global provider of high-pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products and precision positioning equipment. The company's products and solutions enable customers in manufacturing, energy, infrastructure, transportation and construction to lift, move, position and secure heavy loads with safety and accuracy. Enerpac's core portfolio includes hydraulic pumps, cylinders, torque wrenches, torque multipliers, flange spreaders, tensioners and portable bolting tools, complemented by electric and pneumatic tools for a wide range of industrial applications.

In addition to its extensive product lines, Enerpac offers integrated systems and services such as engineered lifting solutions, custom skidding and spreader beam assemblies, mobile bolting units and digital monitoring platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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