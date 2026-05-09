Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 102,963 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. $PRVA

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA - Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,995,970 shares of the company's stock after selling 102,963 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.75% of Privia Health Group worth $284,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at about $4,487,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at about $8,750,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 54.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 607,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,119,000 after buying an additional 214,166 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 25.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 450,010 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,205,000 after buying an additional 92,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 273.9% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 33,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Privia Health Group alerts: Sign Up

Privia Health Group Trading Down 3.7%

Privia Health Group stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $603.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.99 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 0.97%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Privia Health Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Privia Health Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Privia Health reported first-quarter results that beat revenue expectations, with sales of $603.85 million versus the $560.99 million estimate, and EPS of $0.19 versus $0.08 expected. The company also said revenue rose 25.8% year over year, and it reiterated full-year 2026 guidance. Article Title

Privia Health reported first-quarter results that beat revenue expectations, with sales of $603.85 million versus the $560.99 million estimate, and EPS of $0.19 versus $0.08 expected. The company also said revenue rose 25.8% year over year, and it reiterated full-year 2026 guidance. Positive Sentiment: The company’s updated 2026 outlook calls for revenue of $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion, which is in line with or slightly above market expectations and supports the case for continued growth. Article Title

The company’s updated 2026 outlook calls for revenue of $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion, which is in line with or slightly above market expectations and supports the case for continued growth. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also parsing the Q1 2026 earnings call transcript and related earnings coverage for management commentary on margins, utilization trends, and the path to hitting full-year targets. Article Title

Investors are also parsing the Q1 2026 earnings call transcript and related earnings coverage for management commentary on margins, utilization trends, and the path to hitting full-year targets. Negative Sentiment: Two insider-selling reports may be weighing on sentiment: the CFO sold about $179,690 of stock and a director sold about $427,229 of stock, which can signal caution even when fundamentals are improving. Article Title Article Title

Insider Transactions at Privia Health Group

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 7,697 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $192,809.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 172,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,370.45. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 41,999 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $960,097.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 343,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,859,153.70. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,255 shares of company stock worth $6,299,092. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRVA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore set a $26.00 price objective on Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PRVA

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group NASDAQ: PRVA is a physician enablement company that partners with independent physicians, medical groups and health systems to transform the delivery of patient care. Through a clinically integrated network and a proprietary technology platform, the company supports providers in managing population health, delivering coordinated care and optimizing financial performance under both fee-for-service and value-based reimbursement models.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Privia Health has rapidly expanded its footprint to serve multiple metropolitan markets across the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Privia Health Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Privia Health Group wasn't on the list.

While Privia Health Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here