Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 234,419 Shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,507,931 shares of the company's stock after selling 234,419 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.64% of CLEAR Secure worth $403,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 329.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure in the first quarter worth $28,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure in the third quarter worth $50,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company's stock.

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CLEAR Secure Stock Up 3.0%

YOU opened at $60.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 1.09. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $61.28. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.00.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $244.38 million. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 70.08% and a net margin of 12.12%.The firm's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. CLEAR Secure's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

CLEAR Secure News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CLEAR Secure this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 target price on CLEAR Secure and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised CLEAR Secure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CLEAR Secure

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 7,950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $386,131.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,960 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $532,327.20. This trade represents a 42.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn Haaland sold 15,533 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $698,985.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 97,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,579,078 over the last three months. 39.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CLEAR Secure

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

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