Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 261,932 Shares of BlackLine $BL

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL - Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,795,523 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 261,932 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.42% of BlackLine worth $375,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 228.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,524 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 93,544 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter worth $2,230,000. Ananym Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 37.5% in the third quarter. Ananym Capital Management LP now owns 442,511 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $23,497,000 after purchasing an additional 120,590 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 10.6% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 278,919 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $14,811,000 after purchasing an additional 26,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,101,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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BlackLine News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackLine this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat consensus on the headline metrics and management raised guidance: revenue ~ $183.2M (up ~9.7% YoY) and non‑GAAP EPS $0.56 beat the Street; BlackLine raised Q2 and FY2026 guidance (Q2 EPS 0.57–0.59; FY EPS 2.42–2.53), signaling stronger near‑term profitability and subscription momentum. Press Release

Q1 results beat consensus on the headline metrics and management raised guidance: revenue ~ $183.2M (up ~9.7% YoY) and non‑GAAP EPS $0.56 beat the Street; BlackLine raised Q2 and FY2026 guidance (Q2 EPS 0.57–0.59; FY EPS 2.42–2.53), signaling stronger near‑term profitability and subscription momentum. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street reactions skew positive: BMO raised its price target to $36 (maintained Market Perform/Hold), Piper Sandler lifted its target to $37 (Neutral), and Morgan Stanley reiterated a Buy with a $50 target — these moves support upside sentiment and liquidity. BMO coverage Piper Sandler/Benzinga Morgan Stanley note

Wall Street reactions skew positive: BMO raised its price target to $36 (maintained Market Perform/Hold), Piper Sandler lifted its target to $37 (Neutral), and Morgan Stanley reiterated a Buy with a $50 target — these moves support upside sentiment and liquidity. Positive Sentiment: Management is pushing platform pricing and Verity AI adoption as drivers of higher‑margin, platform‑level ARR (management targets platform pricing capturing 25%+ of eligible ARR), which could expand long‑term revenue per customer and gross margins. Seeking Alpha

Management is pushing platform pricing and Verity AI adoption as drivers of higher‑margin, platform‑level ARR (management targets platform pricing capturing 25%+ of eligible ARR), which could expand long‑term revenue per customer and gross margins. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q1 transcript and slide deck are available for deeper read — useful for assessing details behind guidance assumptions (AI adoption, churn, ARR composition). Earnings transcript

Full Q1 transcript and slide deck are available for deeper read — useful for assessing details behind guidance assumptions (AI adoption, churn, ARR composition). Neutral Sentiment: Some boutiques tweaked targets modestly but kept positive stances (Rosenblatt trimmed its target from $46 to $45 but retained a Buy), indicating conviction among certain investors despite near‑term volatility. Benzinga

Some boutiques tweaked targets modestly but kept positive stances (Rosenblatt trimmed its target from $46 to $45 but retained a Buy), indicating conviction among certain investors despite near‑term volatility. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentary flagged mid‑market customer churn and slower customer‑count growth in the quarter — risks to ARR expansion if churn persists or upsell lags, which could cap multiple re‑rating. MSN deep dive

Analysts and commentary flagged mid‑market customer churn and slower customer‑count growth in the quarter — risks to ARR expansion if churn persists or upsell lags, which could cap multiple re‑rating. Negative Sentiment: Some data providers reported GAAP/metric confusion (appearing EPS misses on certain measures) and weaker cash on hand in one compilation — these discrepancies can create short‑term headline risk until reconciled in filings/call slides. QuiverQuant

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on BlackLine from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $47.55.

Read Our Latest Report on BL

BlackLine Stock Performance

BlackLine stock opened at $29.57 on Thursday. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.69. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.37.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $183.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.00 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. BlackLine has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.420-2.530 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackLine will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to automate and modernize the finance and accounting function. The company's flagship offering, the BlackLine Finance Controls and Automation Platform, enables organizations to streamline critical processes such as account reconciliations, journal entry management, intercompany accounting, and transaction matching. By delivering a centralized, real-time view of financial data, BlackLine helps companies improve operational efficiency, enhance compliance and strengthen internal controls.

Key products and services within the BlackLine platform include Account Reconciliation, Task Management, Transaction Matching, Journal Entry, and Intercompany Hub.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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