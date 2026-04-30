Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 311,868 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,044,442 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 311,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 15.69% of Healthpeak Properties worth $1,753,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOC. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DOC

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:DOC opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $719.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 2.52%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.740 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 1,220.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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