Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 32,911 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. $KTB

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB - Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,134,232 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,911 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.03% of Kontoor Brands worth $374,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the company's stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,673 shares of the company's stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 951 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company's stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company's stock.

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Kontoor Brands Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $74.91 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.91. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.55 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 62.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Kontoor Brands's dividend payout ratio is 52.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kontoor Brands from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. They set a "hold" rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised Kontoor Brands from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kontoor Brands

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc is a global apparel company best known for its Wrangler and Lee denim and lifestyle brands. Established as an independent, publicly traded company in May 2019 following a spin-off from VF Corporation, Kontoor leverages a legacy that dates back to 1889 with the founding of Lee and to 1947 with the introduction of the Wrangler brand. The company focuses on designing, manufacturing and distributing premium, casual and workwear apparel, including jeans, pants, shorts, shirts, jackets and complementary accessories.

Kontoor Brands operates a diversified sales model that combines wholesale partnerships with leading retailers, distribution through e-commerce channels and select direct-to-consumer formats.

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