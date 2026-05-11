Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 34,192 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. $TNET

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET - Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,848,996 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 34,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.93% of TriNet Group worth $168,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 524.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 456 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 402.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,282 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Tsushin Inc. bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $28,690.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 55,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,865. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company's stock.

TriNet Group Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE TNET opened at $42.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $86.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average of $50.34.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.64. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 219.54% and a net margin of 3.22%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. TriNet Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-4.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 18.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

TriNet Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from TriNet Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. TriNet Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TNET shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on TriNet Group from $97.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research raised TriNet Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings raised TriNet Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on TriNet Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $55.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on TNET

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

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