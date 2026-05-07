Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 356,105 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI - Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,320,515 shares of the company's stock after selling 356,105 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.44% of Sirius XM worth $366,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 36.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 53,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,982 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 41,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 4.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of SIRI opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.04. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.86%.The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sirius XM's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Sirius XM's payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Sirius XM from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $28.00 price objective on Sirius XM in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Sirius XM from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SIRI

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is a leading audio entertainment company specializing in subscription-based satellite and streaming radio services. Formed in 2008 through the merger of Sirius Satellite Radio and XM Satellite Radio, the company delivers a broad range of programming across music, sports, news, talk and comedy channels. Sirius XM's offerings include exclusive live sports play-by-play, artist-curated music channels, news coverage from major networks and original talk and entertainment series.

Headquartered in New York City, Sirius XM serves listeners throughout the United States and Canada, reaching tens of millions of subscribers.

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