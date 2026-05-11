Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 41,150 Shares of Interface, Inc. $TILE

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE - Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,957,546 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 41,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.20% of Interface worth $166,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Interface by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,657 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Interface by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,118 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Interface by 5.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 748,701 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 42,011 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Interface by 6.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 151,950 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Interface by 24.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,630 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 39,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TILE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Interface from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Interface in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Interface from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interface

Interface Price Performance

TILE stock opened at $29.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $35.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.92. The company's 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.48.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $331.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.38 million. Interface had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from Interface's previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Interface's payout ratio is presently 5.61%.

Trending Headlines about Interface

Here are the key news stories impacting Interface this week:

Positive Sentiment: Interface beat first-quarter expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $0.41 versus the $0.33 consensus and revenue of $331.0 million versus $320.4 million expected, with sales up 11.3% year over year. Interface Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Interface beat first-quarter expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $0.41 versus the $0.33 consensus and revenue of $331.0 million versus $320.4 million expected, with sales up 11.3% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company raised guidance for both the second quarter and full-year 2026, with second-quarter revenue outlook of $385 million to $395 million and full-year revenue guidance around $1.5 billion, both above Street estimates. Interface Raises Outlook After Strong First-Quarter Results

The company raised guidance for both the second quarter and full-year 2026, with second-quarter revenue outlook of $385 million to $395 million and full-year revenue guidance around $1.5 billion, both above Street estimates. Positive Sentiment: Management said momentum continued with its “One Interface” strategy, reinforcing the view that operating execution and profitability are improving. Interface, Inc. (TILE) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management said momentum continued with its “One Interface” strategy, reinforcing the view that operating execution and profitability are improving. Neutral Sentiment: Several market recap articles echoed the strong quarter and described the stock as surging after the report, but they did not add materially new information beyond the earnings release. Interface’s NASDAQ: TILE Q1 CY2026: Strong Sales, Stock Soars

Insider Activity

In related news, VP James Poppens sold 8,000 shares of Interface stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 103,846 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,912,880.30. The trade was a 7.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,650 shares of company stock worth $736,292. Insiders own 2.47% of the company's stock.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc NASDAQ: TILE is a global manufacturer of modular flooring and resilient commercial flooring solutions. The company specializes in carpet tiles, luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and other environmentally responsible hard-surface products designed for use in corporate, education, healthcare, hospitality and retail environments. Interface's portfolio also includes broadloom carpet, rubber flooring and acoustic underlays, all engineered to meet performance, design and sustainability requirements in modern interior spaces.

Founded in 1973 by Ray C.

Further Reading

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