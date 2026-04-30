Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 425,898 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,548,923 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 425,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.02% of Cooper Companies worth $1,930,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 425 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 484.8% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company's stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Cooper Companies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Cooper Companies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Cooper Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COO

Cooper Companies Trading Down 2.8%

NASDAQ COO opened at $61.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.64 and a twelve month high of $89.83. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The business's fifty day moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average is $76.29.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 9.67%.Cooper Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Cooper Companies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cooper Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cooper Companies wasn't on the list.

While Cooper Companies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here