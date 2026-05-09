Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 43,548 Shares of Visteon Corporation $VC

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC - Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,820,349 shares of the company's stock after selling 43,548 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.33% of Visteon worth $268,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the third quarter worth $30,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the third quarter worth $48,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 72.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 49,453 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $4,620,888.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 175,527 shares in the company, valued at $16,401,242.88. The trade was a 21.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Colleen Elizabeth Myers sold 475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $52,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,731.72. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,754 shares of company stock worth $10,296,332. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $117.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Visteon from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $124.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VC

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $114.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.73. Visteon Corporation has a 52 week low of $81.18 and a 52 week high of $129.10. The firm's fifty day moving average is $95.60 and its 200-day moving average is $98.96.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.33 million. Visteon had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Visteon's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visteon Corporation will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Visteon's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Visteon's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company's product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

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