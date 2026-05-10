Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 43,649 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. $WRBY

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY - Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,621,880 shares of the company's stock after selling 43,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.05% of Warby Parker worth $231,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 259.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Warby Parker by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,210 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Warby Parker by 56.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Warby Parker News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Warby Parker this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WRBY shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Warby Parker from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Warby Parker from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Warby Parker from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Warby Parker from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on WRBY

Warby Parker Trading Up 8.5%

NYSE WRBY opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,476.54 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). Warby Parker had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.15%.The company had revenue of $242.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bradley E. Singer sold 15,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $434,781.29. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $441,195.78. This represents a 49.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 22,442 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $563,069.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,639.85. The trade was a 30.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,550. Corporate insiders own 18.24% of the company's stock.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker, Inc NYSE: WRBY is a U.S.-based eyewear company that designs, manufactures and sells prescription glasses, sunglasses and contact lenses through a direct-to-consumer model. Since its founding, the company has combined online and brick-and-mortar channels to streamline the customer experience, offering features such as virtual try-on technology and a home try-on program that allows consumers to sample frames before purchase.

Established in 2010 by Wharton graduates Neil Blumenthal, Dave Gilboa, Andrew Hunt and Jeffrey Raider, Warby Parker set out to disrupt the traditional optical market by controlling the entire supply chain—from frame design and lens production to warehousing and distribution.

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