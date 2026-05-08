Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 52,128 Shares of Lineage, Inc. $LINE

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE - Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,055,669 shares of the company's stock after selling 52,128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.97% of Lineage worth $316,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LINE. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lineage by 45.5% in the third quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 5,132,810 shares of the company's stock worth $198,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,810 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lineage in the third quarter worth about $43,804,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Lineage by 8,719.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,022,125 shares of the company's stock worth $39,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,536 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Lineage by 107.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,358,780 shares of the company's stock worth $52,503,000 after purchasing an additional 703,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Lineage by 1,513.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 336,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,999,000 after acquiring an additional 315,565 shares in the last quarter.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti acquired 13,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 113,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,263,375. The trade was a 13.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LINE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore set a $41.00 price objective on Lineage in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Lineage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lineage from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Lineage in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lineage from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LINE

Key Headlines Impacting Lineage

Here are the key news stories impacting Lineage this week:

Lineage Stock Performance

Shares of LINE opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business's 50 day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.42. Lineage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.33 and a 52 week high of $48.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.01. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lineage Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.5325 dividend. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Lineage's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Lineage's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -495.35%.

Lineage Company Profile

Lineage Logistics, Inc NASDAQ: LINE is a leading provider of temperature-controlled industrial real estate and supply chain solutions. The company specializes in refrigerated and frozen storage, transportation, and ancillary services designed to support the global perishable goods industry. From food manufacturers and distributors to retailers and foodservice operators, Lineage offers tailored temperature management solutions that help clients optimize inventory turnover, reduce waste, and maintain product quality throughout the cold chain.

Lineage's core services include ambient, refrigerated and frozen warehousing, cross-docking, transloading, and dedicated transportation.

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