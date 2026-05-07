Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 65,493 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM - Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,943,634 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 65,493 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.37% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $393,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,052,171 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $193,118,000 after acquiring an additional 39,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,731 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $171,038,000 after acquiring an additional 108,578 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,618,491 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $152,300,000 after acquiring an additional 54,757 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 900,466 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $84,734,000 after acquiring an additional 70,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 705,671 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $70,306,000 after acquiring an additional 43,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company's stock.

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Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $76.05 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.92 and a twelve month high of $126.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.28.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $666.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $655.82 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.39 earnings per share.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Cal-Maine Foods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CALM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cal-Maine Foods

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names. It sells its products to various customers, including national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, independent supermarkets, foodservice distributors, and egg product consumers primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western, and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

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