Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 803,677 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $BEKE

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE - Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,750,634 shares of the company's stock after selling 803,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.26% of KE worth $405,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in KE during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in KE by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in KE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Franchise GP Ltd purchased a new position in KE during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company's stock.

Get KE alerts: Sign Up

KE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -0.35. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $20.98.

KE (NYSE:BEKE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter. KE had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 4.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 176.0%. KE's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of KE in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays set a $23.00 target price on shares of KE in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of KE from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Griffin Securities set a $24.40 target price on shares of KE in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KE

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc NYSE: BEKE is a technology-driven real estate services company that operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and related services in mainland China. The company provides consumer-facing property listing marketplaces alongside a broad network of offline brokerage offices and agents, aiming to facilitate sales, rentals and new-home transactions for individual and institutional clients.

The company’s offerings span property listings for new and resale homes, rental listings, brokerage representation and transaction facilitation.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider KE, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and KE wasn't on the list.

While KE currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here