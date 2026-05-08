Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 98,183 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,679,238 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 98,183 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.74% of Huron Consulting Group worth $290,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,464 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,938 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $28,538,000 after purchasing an additional 68,891 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,313,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company's stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total value of $63,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,211,514.56. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 796 shares of company stock valued at $101,411. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HURN. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut Huron Consulting Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Huron Consulting Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HURN

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of HURN opened at $124.78 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.45 and a 1 year high of $186.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.15.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.15. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 5.94%.The business had revenue of $451.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $437.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Huron Consulting Group's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Huron Consulting Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Huron Consulting Group wasn't on the list.

While Huron Consulting Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here