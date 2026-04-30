Vanguard Group Inc. Takes Position in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,270,370 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock, valued at approximately $2,226,626,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 13.02% of Qnity Electronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of Q. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

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Qnity Electronics Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE:Q opened at $141.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.21. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $146.67.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion. Qnity Electronics's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.950 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Qnity Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on Q. KeyCorp upped their target price on Qnity Electronics from $117.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Mizuho set a $120.00 target price on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a "hold (c-)" rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Qnity Electronics from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Q

Qnity Electronics Profile

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

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