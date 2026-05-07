Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Position in PJT Partners Inc. $PJT

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT - Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,490,098 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 22,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.24% of PJT Partners worth $416,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PJT. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,321 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,920,000 after buying an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 208,264 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $37,015,000 after buying an additional 31,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,454 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $19,631,000 after buying an additional 24,502 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts: Sign Up

PJT Partners Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of PJT opened at $151.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.86. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.73 and a 52-week high of $195.62.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $418.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.38 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.32%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. PJT Partners's dividend payout ratio is 14.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PJT Partners news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,225,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 58,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,956,406.54. The trade was a 12.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.75% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PJT. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PJT Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $173.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PJT Partners

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners is a global advisory-focused investment bank that delivers strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital solutions to corporations, partnerships, and governments. The firm operates through three primary business segments: Strategic Advisory, which covers mergers and acquisitions, shareholder advisory, and capital markets advisory; Restructuring and Special Situations, which provides advice on debt and liability management, distressed mergers and acquisitions, and financial restructurings; and Park Hill, the firm's dedicated capital-raising and secondary advisory business for private equity, real estate, hedge funds, and infrastructure.

The Strategic Advisory practice at PJT Partners assists clients with complex transactions such as cross-border mergers, spin-offs, divestitures, and takeover defenses, drawing on deep industry expertise and global reach.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PJT Partners, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PJT Partners wasn't on the list.

While PJT Partners currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here