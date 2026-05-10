Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $PEB

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB - Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,371,906 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 506,793 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 15.29% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $196,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $4,411,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 161,642 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 57,280 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $15.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Shares of PEB stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.08. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $14.85.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $345.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.23 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.00%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust NYSE: PEB is a real estate investment trust specializing in premium, high-barrier-to-entry hotel properties in gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2009, PEB focuses on lifestyle-oriented lodging assets that cater to business and leisure travelers seeking elevated experiences. The company's investment strategy emphasizes select-service and full-service hotels with established brands and prime urban or resort locations.

PEB's portfolio comprises more than 30 properties in major metropolitan areas including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and San Francisco.

Further Reading

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