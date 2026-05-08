Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Materion Corporation $MTRN

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN - Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,344,101 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 11,878 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.31% of Materion worth $291,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 1,607.7% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,517 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total transaction of $710,614.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,907.60. The trade was a 43.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $595,440.00. Following the sale, the director owned 13,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,034,171.90. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,549 shares of company stock worth $7,548,444. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Materion in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Materion from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Materion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Materion

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of MTRN opened at $190.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.54. Materion Corporation has a one year low of $73.11 and a one year high of $201.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Materion had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.99%.The company had revenue of $261.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $479.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Materion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Materion Corporation will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Materion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from Materion's previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Materion's payout ratio is presently 15.30%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation NYSE: MTRN is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion's offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion's core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

See Also

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