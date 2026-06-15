Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $15.32 Million Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,178 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 60,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $15,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $2,233,159,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,902,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230,715 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $982,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intel by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,407,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056,090 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America double-upgraded Intel to Buy and lifted its price target, signaling renewed confidence in the company’s CPU and foundry growth outlook. Article Title

Bank of America double-upgraded Intel to Buy and lifted its price target, signaling renewed confidence in the company’s CPU and foundry growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Intel’s improving foundry story and its ability to benefit from AI-related semiconductor demand, which supported the stock’s move higher. Article Title

Multiple reports highlighted Intel’s improving foundry story and its ability to benefit from AI-related semiconductor demand, which supported the stock’s move higher. Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s recent gains have also been linked to broader sector rotation back into beaten-down chip stocks, as investors looked past near-term macro and geopolitical concerns. Article Title

Intel’s recent gains have also been linked to broader sector rotation back into beaten-down chip stocks, as investors looked past near-term macro and geopolitical concerns. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned that Intel and other chip stocks could face downside if the AI trade proves overextended and the market starts pricing in a bubble-like scenario. Article Title

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $124.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.17 and a 200-day moving average of $61.74. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $626.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.92 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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