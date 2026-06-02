Vantus Wealth LLC Invests $382,000 in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Vantus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,231 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 44.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 6.1% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 9.7% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Qualcomm Stock Down 8.8%

Qualcomm stock opened at $228.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $241.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $259.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.02 and a 200 day moving average of $161.56.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.Qualcomm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.70%.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualcomm has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $181.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualcomm

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total value of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,189.60. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,306 shares of company stock worth $3,435,583. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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