Vantus Wealth LLC Invests $518,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Vantus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,705 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,163,000. SurgoCap Partners LP purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $360,443,000. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,924,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 337.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,053,421 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $238,589,000 after purchasing an additional 812,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,394,299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,070,393,000 after purchasing an additional 802,757 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 4.2%

TSM opened at $436.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $380.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $192.20 and a 52 week high of $449.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 25.04%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,346 shares of company stock worth $218,005 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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