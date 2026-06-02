Vantus Wealth LLC Makes New $995,000 Investment in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Vantus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,924,523,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock worth $49,740,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 545.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,865,050 shares of the company's stock worth $716,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266,354 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 13,354,936 shares of the company's stock worth $2,512,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,584,162 shares of the company's stock worth $664,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $223.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $149.04 and a 12 month high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. Johnson & Johnson's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson announced strong late-stage prostate cancer data for ERLEADA (apalutamide), showing it significantly reduced the risk of metastasis or death and improved key surgical outcomes. The results, presented at ASCO and published in The New England Journal of Medicine, could strengthen the drug’s commercial outlook. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson announced strong late-stage prostate cancer data for ERLEADA (apalutamide), showing it significantly reduced the risk of metastasis or death and improved key surgical outcomes. The results, presented at ASCO and published in The New England Journal of Medicine, could strengthen the drug’s commercial outlook. Positive Sentiment: J&J also reported pivotal data for RYBREVANT FASPRO (amivantamab and hyaluronidase-lpuj) in advanced head and neck cancer, with durable responses and a meaningful complete-response rate. The company has already submitted for FDA approval in this indication, which could expand its oncology pipeline. Article Title

J&J also reported pivotal data for RYBREVANT FASPRO (amivantamab and hyaluronidase-lpuj) in advanced head and neck cancer, with durable responses and a meaningful complete-response rate. The company has already submitted for FDA approval in this indication, which could expand its oncology pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Separate coverage highlighted Johnson & Johnson as one of the best dividend-paying stocks to buy right now, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income name for investors seeking stability and yield. Article Title

Separate coverage highlighted Johnson & Johnson as one of the best dividend-paying stocks to buy right now, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income name for investors seeking stability and yield. Neutral Sentiment: Another article asked whether J&J is too expensive after its 48% one-year surge, reflecting valuation concerns rather than a direct change in fundamentals. The piece suggests some investors may be pausing after the stock’s strong rally. Article Title

Another article asked whether J&J is too expensive after its 48% one-year surge, reflecting valuation concerns rather than a direct change in fundamentals. The piece suggests some investors may be pausing after the stock’s strong rally. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary also noted the stock has slipped in the short term, implying some near-term profit-taking as investors digest the large year-to-date move and weigh whether upside is already reflected in the price. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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