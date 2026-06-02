Vantus Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Vantus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,965 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,762,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $50,592,614,000 after purchasing an additional 344,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $29,426,070,000 after purchasing an additional 375,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,128,100,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s May registrations surged in several European markets, including a 655% jump in France and more than a doubling of sales in Spain, signaling a potential recovery in demand and supporting hopes for a Q2 delivery beat. Reuters article

Tesla’s May registrations surged in several European markets, including a 655% jump in France and more than a doubling of sales in Spain, signaling a potential recovery in demand and supporting hopes for a Q2 delivery beat. Positive Sentiment: Andrew Left’s securities fraud conviction removed a high-profile Tesla critic from the short-selling debate, which some investors view as a modest sentiment boost for TSLA. TipRanks article

Andrew Left’s securities fraud conviction removed a high-profile Tesla critic from the short-selling debate, which some investors view as a modest sentiment boost for TSLA. Positive Sentiment: Tesla backed away from terminating its graphite supply agreement with Syrah Resources, reducing a supply-chain overhang even though the issue appears to be still under qualification. Reuters article

Tesla backed away from terminating its graphite supply agreement with Syrah Resources, reducing a supply-chain overhang even though the issue appears to be still under qualification. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are increasingly focused on whether a future SpaceX IPO could create a benchmark for the “Musk premium” embedded in Tesla’s valuation, but the implications remain highly speculative. Benzinga article

Investors are increasingly focused on whether a future SpaceX IPO could create a benchmark for the “Musk premium” embedded in Tesla’s valuation, but the implications remain highly speculative. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue debating a possible SpaceX-Tesla merger, but the deal is still theoretical and may be more headline-driven than fundamentally actionable for TSLA today. Motley Fool article

Analysts and market commentary continue debating a possible SpaceX-Tesla merger, but the deal is still theoretical and may be more headline-driven than fundamentally actionable for TSLA today. Negative Sentiment: Tesla stock faced renewed pressure as OpenAI and Nvidia moved deeper into humanoid robotics, raising concerns that Tesla’s Optimus project could face stronger competition. TipRanks article

Tesla stock faced renewed pressure as OpenAI and Nvidia moved deeper into humanoid robotics, raising concerns that Tesla’s Optimus project could face stronger competition. Negative Sentiment: BYD and NIO posted strong May sales and delivery figures, highlighting intensifying EV competition in China and abroad that could weigh on Tesla’s growth narrative. Benzinga article

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $395.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tesla

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,482 shares of company stock worth $21,508,331. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Trading Down 4.6%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $415.88 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.21 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.54, a PEG ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.80. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $392.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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