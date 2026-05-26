Varex Imaging $VREX Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX - Free Report) by 210.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244,329 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 843,805 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.97% of Varex Imaging worth $14,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 179,128 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,362 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,820 shares of the company's stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,525 shares of the company's stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,292 shares of the company's stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Transactions at Varex Imaging

In other news, Director Jay K. Kunkel sold 4,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $50,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $261,233. This represents a 16.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $14.56. The company has a market cap of $423.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.92 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 9.64%.Varex Imaging has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.150-0.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on VREX shares. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Varex Imaging from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varex Imaging presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VREX

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation is a global provider of X-ray imaging components and solutions for the medical, security and industrial markets. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of products that convert X-ray energy into high-resolution digital images. Its portfolio includes X-ray tubes, flat panel detectors, digital sensors, specialty radiographic tubes and related software, all engineered to meet the demanding requirements of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in diagnostic imaging, computed tomography (CT), fluoroscopy, mammography, dental radiography and non-destructive testing applications.

The company's medical imaging offerings support a wide spectrum of clinical modalities, from portable radiography systems to advanced CT scanners, enhancing image quality and dose efficiency for healthcare providers.

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