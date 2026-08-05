Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS - Free Report) by 90.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,351 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 131,520 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.24% of Varonis Systems worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,784,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,418,273 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $440,119,000 after purchasing an additional 822,925 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 732,189 shares of the technology company's stock worth $24,016,000 after purchasing an additional 409,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 80,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,178,380 shares of the technology company's stock worth $71,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. New Street Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $49.05.

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Varonis Systems Price Performance

Shares of VRNS opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Varonis Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.140-0.150 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.030 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company's flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

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