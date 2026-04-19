VCI Wealth Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

VCI Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 102.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,221 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares during the quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 55.3% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 106.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 6,210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 28,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $2,737,415.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 98,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506,890.50. This trade represents a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 118,044 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $11,109,120.84. Following the sale, the insider owned 209,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,719,244.74. This trade represents a 36.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 424,263 shares of company stock worth $40,828,923 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company's stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.85. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,630,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,578. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.33. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.97 and a 52 week high of $100.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.55.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio is 5.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $98.00.

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Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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