VCI Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

VCI Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,132 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Bosman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $1,752,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,704 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $11,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.08. 45,043,961 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,418,624. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $121.24 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company's 50-day moving average is $152.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.44. The company has a market capitalization of $503.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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