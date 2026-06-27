VCI Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,321 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

VCI Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,417 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 10,321 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Financially Speaking Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $89.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs began coverage of Intel with a neutral rating and a $150 price target, reinforcing the view that the stock still has upside after its big run. Goldman Sachs coverage on Intel

Goldman Sachs began coverage of Intel with a neutral rating and a $150 price target, reinforcing the view that the stock still has upside after its big run. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s blockbuster earnings and upbeat outlook for smartphones and PCs helped boost sentiment across semiconductors, including Intel, AMD, Arm, and Qualcomm. Micron article

Micron’s blockbuster earnings and upbeat outlook for smartphones and PCs helped boost sentiment across semiconductors, including Intel, AMD, Arm, and Qualcomm. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighting Intel’s turnaround, foundry push, and diversification away from Taiwan-based manufacturing are supporting the bullish narrative that Intel could gain share in advanced chips over time.

Articles highlighting Intel’s turnaround, foundry push, and diversification away from Taiwan-based manufacturing are supporting the bullish narrative that Intel could gain share in advanced chips over time. Neutral Sentiment: Intel remains one of the most heavily watched stocks, with multiple articles focused on whether the recent rally is justified after the shares have already surged sharply this year.

Intel remains one of the most heavily watched stocks, with multiple articles focused on whether the recent rally is justified after the shares have already surged sharply this year. Neutral Sentiment: Congressional-trading and political headlines, including references to Intel-linked holdings and U.S. chip policy, are adding visibility but do not directly change near-term fundamentals.

Congressional-trading and political headlines, including references to Intel-linked holdings and U.S. chip policy, are adding visibility but do not directly change near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary says the valuation has run ahead of fundamentals, and broader chip stocks have also seen periods of renewed selling pressure, which could limit further upside if sentiment cools.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $128.32 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $109.54 and its 200 day moving average is $67.89. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $141.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.94 billion, a PE ratio of -206.96 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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