Vectors Research Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 101.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,351 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.0% of Vectors Research Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vectors Research Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tesla Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of TSLA opened at $428.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $382.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.37. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.21 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 392.98, a P/E/G ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Tesla's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial began coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research raised Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $398.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,213 shares of company stock worth $30,851,105. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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