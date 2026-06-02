Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 3,413 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Vectors Research Management LLC decreased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,664 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 3,413 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.3% of Vectors Research Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Up 6.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $224.36 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $135.40 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company's fifty day moving average is $200.19 and its 200-day moving average is $189.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at $154,145,772.43. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 906,961 shares of company stock valued at $162,936,268 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.38.

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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