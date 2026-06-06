Ventas, Inc. $VTR Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,777 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 49,850 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Ventas were worth $8,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 569 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 1,848.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company's stock.

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Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas stock opened at $82.13 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $85.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 149.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $61.76 and a one year high of $91.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Ventas's dividend payout ratio is presently 378.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTR has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ventas from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Ventas from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ventas

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $103,910.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,557,079.80. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael J. Embler purchased 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $197,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,309.62. This represents a 14.97% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

Further Reading

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