Ventas, Inc. $VTR Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,800 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 11,780 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of Ventas worth $26,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $594,116,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $474,571,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 32,509.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,648,776 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $359,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634,520 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,606,355 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $356,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,705,591 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $364,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ventas from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ventas from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho set a $98.00 price objective on Ventas in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ventas

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE VTR opened at $97.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.45. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $97.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ventas's revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Ventas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $103,910.40. Following the sale, the director owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,557,079.80. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael J. Embler acquired 2,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $197,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,309.62. This trade represents a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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