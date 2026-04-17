Ventas, Inc. $VTR Shares Purchased by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,576,274 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 162,737 shares during the period. Ventas makes up approximately 2.3% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.55% of Ventas worth $199,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 1,557.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts: Sign Up

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $85.41 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.76 and a twelve month high of $88.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 158.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average of $78.95.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of ($1,229.71) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Ventas's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.880 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Ventas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ventas's payout ratio is 385.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 target price on Ventas in a research note on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Argus set a $88.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ventas from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Ventas from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VTR

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other news, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 35,532 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,020,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 72,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,175. The trade was a 32.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $801,606.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,114,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $86,515,880.44. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ventas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ventas wasn't on the list.

While Ventas currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here