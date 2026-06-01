Ventas, Inc. $VTR Shares Sold by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,393,670 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 159,210 shares during the quarter. Ventas makes up about 4.3% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 0.30% of Ventas worth $107,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,571,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,948,003 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,876,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,176 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,507,841 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $245,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,770 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $98,686,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,847,604 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $409,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,634 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Argus set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ventas

Ventas Trading Up 0.2%

VTR opened at $84.55 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.76 and a 1-year high of $91.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.25%.Ventas's revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. Analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Ventas's dividend payout ratio is 378.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $103,910.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,557,079.80. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

See Also

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