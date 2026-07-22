Veralto Corporation $VLTO Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,669 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Veralto worth $64,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $261,340,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Veralto by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,798,310 shares of the company's stock worth $179,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,940 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Veralto by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,678,084 shares of the company's stock valued at $466,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,572 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veralto by 86.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,211 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,615,000 after acquiring an additional 997,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Veralto by 115.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,681,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $148,704,000 after acquiring an additional 900,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company's stock.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. Veralto Corporation has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $110.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 17.33%.The business's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.280 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Veralto's payout ratio is presently 13.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Veralto from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Veralto from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price objective on Veralto in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veralto presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $106.33.

View Our Latest Report on VLTO

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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