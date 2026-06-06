Verde Capital Management Has $10.48 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Verde Capital Management increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,201 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.2% of Verde Capital Management's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Verde Capital Management's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the third quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 target price (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $205.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.22. The stock's 50-day moving average is $203.37 and its 200-day moving average is $190.55. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $140.85 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,526,363.40. This trade represents a 19.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total transaction of $109,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,406,861,658.93. This represents a 7.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,922,461 shares of company stock valued at $387,385,083 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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