Verde Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Verde Capital Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,069 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of Verde Capital Management's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Verde Capital Management's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,031 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. AGP Franklin LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 56,330 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $11,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,539 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $19,898,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Rainier Family Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.4% during the first quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 13,653 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon Web Services raised prices on certain AI GPU and capacity-block offerings, which suggests strong demand and improved pricing power for its cloud business. Article Title

Amazon Web Services raised prices on certain AI GPU and capacity-block offerings, which suggests strong demand and improved pricing power for its cloud business. Positive Sentiment: Amazon said it will invest an additional $13 billion in India through 2030 to expand AI and cloud infrastructure, reinforcing long-term growth ambitions in a key market. Article Title

Amazon said it will invest an additional $13 billion in India through 2030 to expand AI and cloud infrastructure, reinforcing long-term growth ambitions in a key market. Positive Sentiment: Prime Day appears to be generating strong demand, with reports pointing to record sales expectations and early momentum from AI-driven shopping activity. Article Title

Prime Day appears to be generating strong demand, with reports pointing to record sales expectations and early momentum from AI-driven shopping activity. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reiterated bullish views, including Wells Fargo and BMO Capital, signaling continued confidence in Amazon’s cloud, advertising, and AI-driven earnings power. Article Title

Several analysts reiterated bullish views, including Wells Fargo and BMO Capital, signaling continued confidence in Amazon’s cloud, advertising, and AI-driven earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage also highlighted Amazon as a stock that hedge funds and prominent investors continue to own heavily, but these are not immediate fundamental catalysts. Article Title

Media coverage also highlighted Amazon as a stock that hedge funds and prominent investors continue to own heavily, but these are not immediate fundamental catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Some articles pointed to ongoing concerns about Amazon’s heavy capex, insider selling, and the stock breaking below key technical levels, which may be limiting gains. Article Title

Some articles pointed to ongoing concerns about Amazon’s heavy capex, insider selling, and the stock breaking below key technical levels, which may be limiting gains. Negative Sentiment: Separately, EU regulators said Amazon’s cloud business may face stricter competition rules, adding a potential overhang for AWS. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total transaction of $620,003.94. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $31,427,876.40. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,268,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,205,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $581,042,879.72. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler set a $330.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $232.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $255.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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