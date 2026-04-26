Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 152,418 Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 152,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,051,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Life Time Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Life Time Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Life Time Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,643,761 shares of the company's stock valued at $362,651,000 after acquiring an additional 143,487 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,827 shares of the company's stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,226,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,128 shares of the company's stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Life Time Group

In other Life Time Group news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $34,195.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 136,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,551.18. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $178,222.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 102,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,984.64. This trade represents a 5.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,762 shares of company stock worth $549,706. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LTH. Zacks Research raised Life Time Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Life Time Group

Life Time Group Stock Performance

NYSE LTH opened at $27.31 on Friday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 12.51%.The firm had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Life Time Group's quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

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