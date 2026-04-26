Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,656 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 5,656 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 16,040 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 163,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $54,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of UNH opened at $355.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $424.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.00. The firm has a market cap of $322.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.20 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $311.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $377.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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