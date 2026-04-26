Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,950 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,261 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,950 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,078,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 171,209 shares of the company's stock worth $28,648,000 after buying an additional 16,467 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,321 shares of the company's stock worth $12,604,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,245 shares of the company's stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 target price on RTX in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $206.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $174.42 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $198.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $122.41 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $234.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. RTX's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 15,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $3,095,126.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,698,105.60. This represents a 53.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $2,578,577.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,199.67. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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